9th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 inaugurated in Arunachal’s Keyi Panyor promoting youth and sportsmanship

The 9th edition of the District Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 was inaugurated at Yachuli General Ground in Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh on March 27, drawing enthusiastic participation from young athletes across the region.

The tournament, organised by the Department of Sports in collaboration with the district administration, aims to promote youth engagement, sportsmanship, and communal harmony under the theme “Promoting Youth, Sports & Unity.”

Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Yachuli, Tajing Padung, attended the event as the chief guest and highlighted the importance of sports in building discipline, teamwork, and leadership among the youth. He encouraged participants to uphold the spirit of fair play and strive for excellence.

The competition includes Under-16 football and volleyball events for both boys and girls, with participants from across the district showcasing their talent and determination.

Held annually, the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy honours the legacy of bravery and dedication, while also serving as a platform to nurture emerging sporting talent and strengthen community bonding in the region.