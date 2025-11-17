Aalo, Ziro and Namsai notified as municipal areas in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh government has formally declared Aalo, Ziro and Namsai as municipal areas, marking a significant step in strengthening urban governance and infrastructure in the state.

The decision was published in an extraordinary issue of the Arunachal Pradesh Gazette on Friday.

According to the notification issued by the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies under the Department of Urban Affairs, Aalo and Ziro have been designated as Municipal Council ‘C’ areas, while Namsai has been notified as a Nagar Panchayat. The order, dated August 27, 2025, came into effect immediately upon publication.

The government has invited objections and suggestions from individuals, departments, and organisations regarding the declaration. Any such feedback must be submitted to the respective Deputy Commissioners within 30 days from the date of issue of the notice.

Deputy Commissioners have also been authorised to hear and dispose of all claims and objections related to the municipal status of these towns. They are required to forward the final proposals to the government upon completion of the mandatory one-month period.

The notification was signed by Vivek Pandey, IAS, Commissioner (Urban Affairs), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.