AAPSU elections spark safety concerns amid exam season in Arunachal

The upcoming 27th General Conference-cum-Election of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), scheduled from February 17 to 23, 2026, has stirred debate across Arunachal Pradesh, with concerns emerging over venue refusals, alleged violence, and the timing of the event during ongoing board examinations.

Dera Natung Government College has reportedly declined to host the conference-cum-election on its campus, citing the peak academic session. Observers note that previous instances of unrest and damage during similar events may have influenced the decision. Siddhartha Hall within the Thupten Gyatsaling Monastery premises has also faced objections from local residents, who fear disturbance to peace and normal life.

The timing of the election has added to the unease. Arunachal Pradesh State Board examinations are already underway, with Classes III and XI having begun earlier this month, and Classes V and VIII scheduled for February 18 and 19. CBSE examinations are set to start from February 15. Parents and educators have raised concerns about conducting a politically intense event while students prepare for crucial exams.

Adding to the controversy are reports circulating on social media about significant financial spending in the election process and alleged political backing of candidates. Though unverified, these claims have intensified scrutiny over the role of money in student politics.

More seriously, incidents of firing were reportedly heard near the AAPSU office during the registration process. While investigations are ongoing, the development has heightened fears about the growing use of intimidation in what is meant to be a democratic student exercise.

There have also been unconfirmed reports suggesting attempts by underground elements to influence certain student unions in eastern Arunachal. If proven true, such involvement would raise serious concerns about external interference in student leadership.

Once regarded as a powerful voice for students in the state, AAPSU now finds itself at a critical juncture. As the election approaches, calls are growing for authorities and stakeholders to ensure that the democratic process remains peaceful, transparent, and free from violence, so that student politics continues to serve education and youth welfare, rather than undermine it.