Reiterating its stand on the long-existing issue of Chakma-Hajong refugees residing in Arunachal Pradesh, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) served a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to resolve the issue.

The Diyun Extra Additional Commissioner (EAC) gave residential proof certificates (RPC) to more than 500 Chakmas and Hajongs in the Diyun administrative division, as alleged by AAPSU president Dozi Tana Tara, furnishing documents to support his claims.

“The practice of granting certificates to illegal immigrants is being carried out under the knowledge of Changlang DC and executed by the office of the Diyun EAC,” claimed the AAPSU president.

"Arunachal is not a laboratory of Chakma and Hajong refugees. The Changlang DC and the Diyun EAC should be suspended," added AAPSU president Dozi Tana Tara.

Robin Chakma, a lower divisional clerk (LDC) at the Diyun EAC office, is "the person behind providing RPCs to Chakma-Hajong refugees," according to information provided by Tara. He added that "giving RPCs to them themselves is illegal," and urged that Robin Chakma be fired.

The union said that it submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu in this regard, in which it served the ultimatum to the state government.

“If no response comes from the government, the union will go for an indefinite statewide bandh from 2 August,” it said.

While speaking with the media at the Arunachal Press Club, AAPSU vice president (protocol) Nabam Gandhi, general secretary Ritum Tali, and vice president (administration) Bengia Pillia were also present.

DC Changlang Sunny K Singh while squashing the reports of providing illegal RPCs said, “RPCs are not given to refugees, rather residence certificates (RCs) are given out for educational purposes and are only valid for the allotted amount of time.”

RCs are also required to apply for central jobs, exclusively for army and private entities, he said.

The DC said that the administration will “seize issuing the RCs too if the government asks for it.”

Denying the allegation regarding the appointment of Robin Chakma as an LDC, he said that, “apart from the state government, a district administration cannot appoint such applicants. Moreover, a refugee is not entitled to avail a state service job.”

The DC further stated that he was not aware of any of the allegations levelled by the AAPSU. He said, however, that he has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter, and that “an inquiry will be initiated and, if found guilty, action will be taken up accordingly.”

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) was criticised by the Chakma Rights and Development Organization (CRDO) for its press conference where they discussed about denying issuance of residence certificates to the Chakma and Hajong people for education and job purposes and labelled wild and unwarranted allegations against them.

“The AAPSU has termed the Chakma and Hajong people ‘refugees, foreigners, outsiders, illegal migrants, etc’ without knowing/acknowledging the fact that Chakmas and Hajongs were taken to NEFA by the government of India and they were rehabilitated from 1964-1971, long before Arunachal Pradesh as a state was born,” the CDRO stated in a release.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU) has requested the chief minister to “reject the AAPSU’s ultimatum as all allegations made by the union, including against Robin Chakma and issuance of residence certificate, are baseless.”

It also urged the CM to extend full support to the Changlang district administration “from the onslaught of the AAPSU while discharging official responsibilities regarding the Chakmas and Hajongs of the state.”