AAPSU condemns NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demands immediate NTA reforms and more exam centres in Arunachal

All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) on May 13 strongly condemned the alleged NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak controversy, calling it a “systemic betrayal” of lakhs of medical aspirants and demanding urgent reforms in the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In a press release issued from Itanagar, AAPSU president Meje Taku stated that the compromise of the NEET examination strikes at the very foundation of meritocracy and public trust in national institutions.

“The NEET-UG examination is the sole entrance gateway for medical and dental undergraduate courses in India,” Taku said, adding that repeated paper leak incidents reflect deep structural failures within the examination system.

The NTA had earlier cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 following allegations that a document containing around 410 questions was circulated on WhatsApp groups days before the examination. Reports claimed that nearly 120 questions from the Chemistry section allegedly matched the actual paper. The cancellation affected more than 22.79 lakh registered candidates across the country.

AAPSU noted that the recurrence of such controversies after similar allegations during NEET-UG 2024 could no longer be treated as isolated incidents.

“When the same examination is compromised in two consecutive cycles, it points not to individual wrongdoing alone but to deep structural rot within the examination administration apparatus,” the union stated.

The student body demanded a time-bound investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has already registered an FIR under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Corruption Act and Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

AAPSU further urged the Union Education Ministry to present a clear accountability statement in Parliament and introduce concrete reforms for the NTA, including independent audits, stronger digital and physical security systems and third-party verification mechanisms for examination conduct.

On the issue of re-examination, the union argued that conducting another exam without structural reforms would simply repeat the same flawed process. It demanded that security reforms be completed and independently verified before announcing fresh examination dates.

The union also raised concerns regarding the hardships faced by students from Arunachal Pradesh due to limited examination centres in the state. According to AAPSU, only four cities — Itanagar/Naharlagun, Basar, Namsai and Pasighat were designated as NEET centres this year, forcing students from remote districts such as Tawang, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Longding and Tirap to undertake long and expensive journeys.

AAPSU said the geographical challenges and poor transport connectivity place significant physical, mental and financial burdens on students and their families.

The union demanded the immediate establishment of additional NEET examination centres in district headquarters including Bomdila, Tawang, Tezu, Ziro, Aalo, Changlang, Deomali and Roing.

It further called for a policy-level assurance guaranteeing in-state examination centres for candidates from geographically challenging states like Arunachal Pradesh.

AAPSU stated that students of Arunachal Pradesh seek only a fair examination system, a credible process and accessible examination centres without risking their health, savings or livelihoods. The union affirmed that it would continue representations before the Ministry of Education and mobilise student opinion until the demands are addressed.