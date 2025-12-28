Arunachal students’ body dissolved; general elections to be held by February 2026

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has formally entered a transition phase following the dissolution of its Central Executive Body for the 2022–2025 session.

In a Presidential Ordinance (Extraordinary) issued on December 28, AAPSU President Dozi Tana Tara announced that the constitutional term of the current council has expired, necessitating the dissolution of the executive body with immediate effect.

The ordinance, issued under Articles 13 and 20 of the AAPSU Constitution, transfers all executive and administrative powers to a caretaker arrangement to ensure continuity of the union’s functioning and the smooth conduct of elections. Under the caretaker setup, Dozi Tana Tara will continue as Caretaker President, while Ritum Tali has been appointed Caretaker General Secretary.

All offices held under the 2022–2025 executive body now stand vacated. The caretaker administration will manage the union’s affairs and oversee the democratic electoral process.

The ordinance mandates that the AAPSU General Election must be convened and completed on or before February 20, 2026. However, the detailed election schedule, including the appointment of the Election Authority and other logistical arrangements, will be announced separately.

Calling for unity and cooperation, the AAPSU President urged all affiliated units—District Students’ Unions (DSUs), Branch Students’ Unions (BSUs), and Community-Based Students’ Unions (CBSUs)—to extend full support to the caretaker authority and the election machinery.

The ordinance further states that any action inconsistent with its provisions will be deemed unconstitutional. The caretaker arrangement will remain in force until a newly elected executive body formally assumes office.