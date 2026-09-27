AAPSU flags staff shortages at Anini District Hospital, government school near Indo-China border

A team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), led by its president Meje Taku, inspected health and educational infrastructure in Anini in Dibang Valley district, close to the India-China border, officials said.

Taku, accompanied by All Dibang Valley District Students’ Union president Azen Mepi and general secretary Punji Apralo, visited the District Hospital, Anini, and Government Higher Secondary School, Anini, to assess the facilities and staffing situation.

During the visit, the AAPSU team was apprised of shortages of medical personnel at the district hospital and teaching staff at the government higher secondary school.

Taku assured the local representatives that the students’ union would take up the issue with senior officials of the Education Department at the earliest and seek steps to address the shortage of teachers.

The team also stressed the need for adequate staffing and infrastructure in the border district to ensure access to essential healthcare and education services for residents