AAPSU president warns against intimidation of members on SIR duty in Arunachal Pradesh

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), led by president Meje Taku, has issued a stern warning against any alleged attempt to threaten, intimidate or obstruct its executive members engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Bordumsa-Diyun area of Changlang district.

Taku said the union would not remain a silent spectator if any of its members faced intimidation while carrying out their responsibilities during the electoral-roll revision.

The warning comes amid allegations raised by AAPSU regarding the presence of bogus, illegal and allegedly ineligible names in electoral rolls in the Bordumsa-Diyun area. The students' body has demanded rigorous door-to-door and entry-by-entry verification of all doubtful entries before the electoral rolls are finalised.

AAPSU has also raised concerns over alleged entries involving members of the Chakma-Hajong and other refugee communities, calling for strict scrutiny in accordance with applicable electoral laws.

Taku asserted that the union would oppose any attempt to undermine the identity, constitutional safeguards and electoral interests of Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous population.

AAPSU further warned that government officials, elected representatives or public functionaries allegedly found facilitating, shielding or influencing the enrolment of ineligible persons should be held accountable.

The union called upon the SIR Committee and district administration to ensure transparency, proper documentation and thorough verification of every disputed or questionable entry before the final electoral rolls are published.

AAPSU also urged officials and elected representatives to strictly follow the law and refrain from supporting or facilitating the enrolment of persons who do not meet the prescribed eligibility requirements.

AAPSU said its teams would continue monitoring the SIR exercise across Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in areas where it believes discrepancies require further scrutiny.

The students' body maintained that the electoral-roll revision is not merely an administrative exercise but is also linked to democratic integrity and the constitutional interests of the state.

The union said any alleged irregularity, manipulation or attempt to compromise the verification process would be raised before the competent authorities and placed in the public domain.

AAPSU said its vigilance would continue until all questionable entries are properly verified and the electoral-roll revision process is completed in a transparent, lawful and accountable manner.