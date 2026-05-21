AAPSU pushes 27 point edu reform agenda, flags teacher shortage and infra gaps in Arunachal

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has sought sweeping reforms across educational institutions in Arunachal Pradesh, submitting a 27-point memorandum to Education Minister P.D. Sona highlighting concerns ranging from teacher shortages and infrastructure gaps to scholarship delays and university administration.

A delegation led by AAPSU president Meje Taku and general secretary Mato Bui met the minister in Itanagar on Wednesday and urged immediate interventions across schools, colleges and higher educational institutions.

AAPSU said around 52 government schools in the state are functioning without regular Principals or Vice Principals, affecting institutional administration and academic functioning. The student body demanded time-bound appointments to vacant leadership posts along with recruitment drives to fill vacancies for Primary, Trained Graduate and Post Graduate teachers.

The union also raised concerns over the absence of Physical Education and Music teachers in government schools and called for stricter implementation of provisions under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right to Education Act.

Among other demands, AAPSU sought improved school infrastructure, especially in remote and border areas, uniform fee structures in government schools, and timely implementation of welfare schemes including mid-day meals, textbooks and uniforms.

At the college level, the union highlighted faculty shortages and urged the government to recruit Assistant Professors and Associate Professors. It also proposed introduction of new academic departments in several government colleges to expand educational opportunities.

The student body raised concerns over vacancies in top administrative positions at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) and Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), seeking appointment of regular Vice Chancellors and expansion of campus infrastructure including hostels, water treatment facilities and staff quarters.

AAPSU also sought a dedicated State Research Fellowship scheme for APST PhD scholars and flagged delays in scholarship disbursement under the Umbrella Scholarship scheme, stating that delayed payments create hardship for students studying both within and outside the state.

The union additionally called for establishment of professional institutions in fields such as medicine, agriculture, horticulture and nursing, along with foreign language programmes and overseas career guidance initiatives.

Education Minister P.D. Sona received the memorandum and assured the delegation that the issues raised would receive attention. AAPSU said it would continue to follow up on the demands and seek time-bound action from the government.