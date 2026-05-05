AAPSU reserves land for ‘Statue of Honesty’ in memory of APPSC scam whistleblower Gyamar Padang

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Tuesday, May 5 officially reserved a plot of land for the construction of a proposed ‘Statue of Honesty’ in memory of late Gyamar Padang, the whistleblower who exposed the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scandal.

The initiative was led by AAPSU president Meje Taku during a commemorative programme held at the 6 KM point near the temple and vegetable market area on the occasion of Padang’s third death anniversary.

AAPSU executive members, supporters and local residents gathered at the site, where the union formally dedicated the land for the memorial project. Union leaders, including Taku, were seen clearing vegetation and preparing the site as part of the symbolic beginning of the initiative.

According to AAPSU, the proposed ‘Statue of Honesty’ is intended to honour Padang’s role in exposing corruption linked to the APPSC paper leak case, which triggered widespread public outrage and significant socio-political developments in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the student body stated that the memorial would serve as a lasting reminder of Padang’s commitment to transparency, accountability and merit-based governance. The union said his actions continue to inspire students and unemployed youth across Arunachal Pradesh in the fight against corruption and injustice.

During the programme, AAPSU also unveiled and installed a commemorative board at the site officially declaring the land reserved for the construction of the memorial. The signage, dated May 5, 2026, described the project as a tribute to the honesty and integrity of Gyamar Padang.

AAPSU leaders reiterated their commitment to preserving Padang’s legacy and stated that the proposed monument would stand as a symbol of public resistance against systemic corruption in the state.