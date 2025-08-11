AAPSU urges education minister to set up CUET exam centres in Arunachal

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has called on the state government to set up Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination centres within Arunachal Pradesh, citing the severe hardships faced by students due to the absence of such facilities in the state.

In a memorandum submitted to Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, AAPSU leaders highlighted that the limited availability of CUET centres has caused immense financial and logistical strain on the student community.

They said many students are unable to register for the exam due to the lack of proper communication facilities and the need to travel outside the state for test centres.



Also Read: Arunachal BJP hails India's rise as global power, cites defence, economic achievements

The union emphasised that the National Education Policy (NEP) underscores the importance of making CUET examinations accessible to all students and urged the government to address the issue urgently to protect the educational interests of aspirants in Arunachal Pradesh.

The memorandum was signed by AAPSU vice president (admin) Bengia Pillia, assistant education secretary Lingdom Kame, and assistant IPR secretary Hipu Taso.