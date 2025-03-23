The All Arunachal Tribal Students union (AATSU) has expressed concern over the recent announcement by Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the issuance of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) to the Moran community. While the move is undoubtedly a moment of celebration for the Moran people, AATSU warns that it poses a significant risk to the socio-cultural fabric and territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh.

AATSU has cautioned that this decision could potentially exacerbate long-standing disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, especially at a time when the latter remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the rights and identity of its indigenous communities.



The organization fears that this development might lead to political instability and regional unrest, thereby undermining the enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, which is protected under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873. The ILP is a crucial mechanism that ensures the protection of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous tribal communities.

Although AATSU respects Assam’s decision to grant PRCs to the Moran community, it highlights the pressing issue now faced by Arunachal Pradesh in preserving its indigenous rights and maintaining communal harmony. In light of this, the organization has made a strong appeal to both the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments to initiate the immediate relocation of Moran and other non-tribal individuals currently residing in Lekang, urging their resettlement within Assam.

AATSU asserts that with the PRC status granted by Assam, the Moran community members can no longer claim legitimate residency in Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasizing the need for urgent intervention, AATSU hopes that the Assam government will acknowledge its concerns and take necessary steps to prevent any disruptions to peace, indigenous rights, and the constitutional safeguards enshrined under the BEFR, 1873, for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.