The Adi Ba Kebang United (ABKU), a tribal organisation representing the Adi community in Arunachal Pradesh, has submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, opposing the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and raising concerns over the impact on indigenous communities.

In the memorandum dated November 20, the organisation alleged that the mega dam proposal, revived in 2024 after being rejected twice by previous state governments, was being pursued without adequate consultation, awareness or consent of the affected tribal communities.

ABKU claimed that the proposed project could lead to large-scale displacement, submergence of agricultural land, destruction of forests and loss of livelihoods. It also questioned the ongoing pre-feasibility and feasibility activities, alleging that they were being carried out without adequate transparency, rehabilitation plans or alternative livelihood arrangements for affected people.

The organisation further accused the state government of using intimidation, arrests and deployment of security forces to suppress peaceful anti-dam protests. Referring to the May 2016 Tawang incident, it alleged that previous protests against dam projects had witnessed police firing that claimed the lives of two people.

ABKU also raised concerns over the arrest and detention of anti-dam activists, alleging that false cases had been registered against youths and that some detainees had faced physical torture in custody. It described the situation as a human rights concern and called for an end to what it termed harassment of protesters.

The organisation has demanded the immediate release of detained youths, withdrawal of alleged false FIRs and charges, a halt to pre-feasibility and feasibility activities, and withdrawal of security forces from Upper Siang and Siang areas. It also sought a judicial inquiry into the October 23 incident involving alleged firing and the use of stun grenades against peaceful protesters.

While opposing the proposed 11,200-MW mega dam, ABKU said it was not against development or dam construction in principle, but favoured smaller-capacity projects in tributaries. It said affected communities should have the right to participate in decisions concerning their land, livelihoods and future.

The organisation said it, along with other anti-dam groups, remained willing to engage in dialogue with the government, provided discussions were held on equal terms and without intimidation.