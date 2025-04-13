Amid ongoing debates surrounding ‘The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA)’, state Home Minister Mama Natung emphasised that the Act is not against any religion but is intended to protect all religious practices within the State.

He made these remarks during a state-level workshop organized by the BJP Arunachal Pradesh Unit on Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan – 2025, held at the party headquarters on April 13, ahead of Dr. Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary on April 14.

Natung addressed the concerns surrounding APFRA, clarifying that the Act would not be repealed but amended with appropriate rules to serve the larger interest of the people. He mentioned that the rules under the Act are currently being framed in compliance with the high court's directives. He also highlighted that misinformation about the Act has spread due to a lack of awareness and stressed the need for proper information dissemination down to the grassroots level.

While speaking as the chief guest, Natung praised Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy, acknowledging his monumental contribution in drafting the Indian Constitution and his vision in safeguarding the country. He also criticized the Congress for misleading the public by claiming that the BJP is against the Constitution, reaffirming the BJP's commitment to uphold it.

Natung urged BJP workers to educate the public at the grassroots level about the Congress party's treatment of Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy and to spread awareness of the developmental initiatives undertaken by both the state and central governments.

State BJP President Kaling Moyong also paid tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, calling him the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a tireless advocate for social justice. He expressed concern over the marginalization of Ambedkar by Congress, both during his life and posthumously. Moyong announced that an extensive program under the Samman Abhiyan 2025 would take place from April 14 to 25, including events at the district, mandal, and booth levels across the state. He urged party workers to actively spread the key messages from the workshop to ensure wider public engagement.

Tadar Niglar, State General Secretary and Convener of Samman Abhiyan 2025, presented a talk on "From Neglect to Reverence: Betrayal by Congress, Honour by BJP." He outlined how Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy was historically neglected by the Congress but was honored and promoted by the BJP.

National resource person Arun Halder delivered a presentation on ‘BJP vs Congress: A Tale of Constitutional Integrity Vs Constitutional Sabotage’, detailing the Congress party's repeated undermining of the Constitution and contrasting it with the BJP’s efforts to uphold constitutional values, particularly in social justice.

The event concluded with a call for party workers to take Dr. Ambedkar's vision forward and ensure that his ideals are promoted and respected across Arunachal Pradesh.