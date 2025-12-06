Actor Chum Darang appointed child safety ambassador for East Siang’s project 'Muskaan'

In a major boost to child protection efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated actor, model, and entrepreneur Chum Darang has been appointed Child Safety Ambassador for Project Muskaan, an East Siang Police initiative focused on safeguarding school children through awareness, sensitisation, and early reporting mechanisms.

Launched on November 11, Project Muskaan aims to empower students with knowledge on Good Touch–Bad Touch, legal provisions under the POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act, bullying prevention, and online safety. As part of the programme, trained police teams visit schools weekly, engage with students, and educate them on emergency reporting channels. To ensure discreet access for victims, Police Complaint Boxes have already been installed across multiple schools.

So far, the initiative has reached over 8,300 students across 69 schools, with 55 schools equipped with complaint boxes. Regular training and feedback sessions are continuously strengthening the programme’s impact and delivery.

The induction of Ms. Darang is expected to significantly amplify the initiative’s outreach. Known for her strong connection with youth and her prominence as a young achiever from Arunachal Pradesh, she brings both credibility and relatability to the campaign. Authorities believe her involvement will encourage more students to come forward with concerns, enhance awareness on child rights, and reinforce the message that child safety depends on collective responsibility from families, schools, and the community.

Welcoming her to the initiative, the East Siang Police emphasised that Ms. Darang’s participation marks a key milestone in building a safer environment for children across the district.

The event was attended by East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba, IPS; CO 5th IRBn Smty Garima, IPS; SDPO Pasighat Dr. Akanksha, IPS; DySP (HQ) Ayup Boko; OC WPS Smty Amum Panyang, along with several police personnel.