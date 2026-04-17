ADDC seeks strategic delimitation in Arunachal, pushes for more seats and women’s quota

The Arunachal Delimitation Demand Committee (ADDC), a recently formed pressure group headed by former MP Takam Sanjoy, has urged the central government, the Election Commission of India, and the Delimitation Commission of India to prioritise strategic, geographical, and social factors while undertaking the delimitation process in Arunachal Pradesh.

In its submission, the committee emphasised that the state’s vast and challenging terrain, along with its sensitive geopolitical and national security importance, must be key considerations in redrawing constituencies. It also called for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in both Assembly and parliamentary seats as part of the delimitation exercise.

The ADDC has further demanded an increase in representation, proposing five Lok Sabha seats and two Rajya Sabha seats for the state, along with an expansion of the existing 60-member Legislative Assembly to 90 seats. According to the committee, such measures are necessary to ensure adequate representation of the state’s population and address its unique strategic concerns.

Additionally, the committee suggested that the proposed five parliamentary constituencies be named after the state’s major rivers—Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit, and Tirap—stating that this would symbolically represent the identity and voice of the region.

The ADDC also welcomed the broader political consensus on implementing 33 per cent women’s reservation in legislative bodies, describing it as a historic step that would empower women, particularly in tribal societies where equal participation in socio-political processes has traditionally been limited.

Reiterating its demands, the committee called for constitutional and legislative amendments to strengthen representation and ensure that Arunachal Pradesh’s strategic and developmental needs are adequately addressed in the national framework.

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