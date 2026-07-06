Addiction survivors' group Recovering Warriors raises Rs 89,094 for Arunachal flood victims

Recovering Warriors, a group of recovering addiction survivors, has raised Rs 89,094 through a three-day donation drive to support families affected by the recent floods in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district.

The relief campaign, held from July 3 to July 5, covered Oyan Main Market, Ruksin Main Market and Pasighat Main Market, drawing contributions from residents, traders and commuters.

According to the organisers, the highest collection was recorded at Pasighat Main Market, where Rs 38,471 was raised, followed by Oyan with Rs 28,340 and Ruksin with Rs 22,283.

The funds, collected through cash donations and authorised digital payment platforms, were handed over to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ruksin under Siang district. The amount was subsequently transferred to the relief account of the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district for the procurement of relief materials and other essential assistance for flood-affected families.

Recovering Warriors representative Mohan Tamut thanked the people of Oyan, Ruksin, Pasighat and neighbouring areas for their generous support, saying the overwhelming public response made the campaign a success.