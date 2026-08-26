Adi Agom Kebang seeks government support to strengthen language, cultural heritage initiative

The Directorate of Indigenous Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, held a meeting with the core executive members of the Adi Agom Kebang (AAK) at Siang Guest House to discuss challenges related to the preservation, protection and promotion of the Adi language and cultural heritage.

The Directorate delegation was led by Indigenous Affairs Director Likha Suraj and Assistant Director Tapun Taki. Representatives of Billion Readers (BIRD) and the Planet Readers–Ani Books team from Roing also participated in the meeting.

The AAK delegation was led by its president Bodong Yirang and general secretary Tajing Taki.

During the meeting, Yirang briefed the officials on the history, objectives and activities of the AAK. He outlined the organisation's initiatives for preserving the Adi language and cultural heritage and highlighted the challenges affecting its efforts.

Yirang sought the Directorate's assistance in strengthening the organisation's ongoing initiatives and addressing difficulties related to the preservation, protection and promotion of the Adi language and culture.

AAK general secretary Tajing Taki and other executive members also placed their concerns and requirements before the officials and sought necessary support from the department.

Taki expressed gratitude to the Directorate for initiating the interaction and showing interest in supporting efforts to preserve the Adi language.

Director Likha Suraj assured the AAK of all possible support from the Directorate. He had earlier expressed his interest in directly engaging with the organisation to understand the challenges faced by indigenous languages.

The meeting was seen as a step towards strengthening coordination between the Directorate of Indigenous Affairs and the AAK and developing greater institutional support for the long-term preservation and promotion of the Adi language and cultural heritage.