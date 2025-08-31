Arunachal: Pasighat students receive book donation from ABAK East Siang

Extending support to the education department’s ongoing initiative of providing books to underprivileged students, the Adi Ba:né Ane Kébang (ABAK), of Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, donated 513 books to the District Education Department recently. The books were distributed among students of the Government Upper Primary School, JNC campus.

The ABAK East Siang team, led by its president Miti Megu Perme, voluntarily arranged textbooks for Classes VI and VII and handed them over through the School Management Committee in the presence of the headteacher and staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Perme said the organization remains committed to the upliftment of education, healthcare, women empowerment, skill development, and continuing its fight against drug abuse and POCSO-related issues.

The donation comes in response to a textbook donation drive launched by the education department with the support of the Deputy Commissioner on August 15, coinciding with the 79th Independence Day. The campaign, which had already mobilized over 1,000 books from the community, appealed to the public and organizations to contribute to the cause of rural students.

Acknowledging the contribution, District Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Odhuk Tabing thanked ABAK-ES for their support, adding that more community-based organizations are expected to join the initiative in the coming days.