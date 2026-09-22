After Meghalaya filmmaker's assault, Sikkim rapper UNB allegedly attacked in Arunachal

Sikkim-based rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, was allegedly attacked by a group of men in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district while returning from a concert, police said on September 22.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Monday near Tiwari Gaon, when UNB and his team were travelling towards Roing after attending a festival in Anini, police said.

According to police, two vehicles allegedly followed the rapper's car for nearly an hour before intercepting it on an isolated stretch of road.

Around eight to 10 men allegedly vandalised UNB's vehicle with a rod and assaulted the rapper and his manager, police said.

UNB sustained injuries to his head and face and swelling around one eye, they added.

The attackers allegedly fled after a truck approached the spot.

The incident was reported at Roing Police Station at around 7.50 pm. Police said the delay in reporting the incident was due to poor mobile connectivity in the area.

Following the complaint, police alerted check gates in the district and directed personnel to look out for vehicles matching the description provided by the victims.

UNB's manager alleged that the attackers had covered the number plates of their vehicles with mud and intercepted their car after confirming that the rapper was travelling inside.

Roing Police Station Officer-in-Charge Taniya Uli said police accompanied UNB and his team to the site on Tuesday as part of the investigation.

"The isolated location, absence of eyewitnesses and poor network connectivity" were posing challenges to the probe, the officer said.

A case has been registered under provisions relating to wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Police are investigating the motive behind the alleged attack and working to establish the identities of those involved.

Meghalaya filmmaker assaulted days earlier

The incident comes days after National Award-winning filmmaker Dominic Sangma from Meghalaya was allegedly assaulted near the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) campus at Jote, near Itanagar.

Sangma, who heads the institute's Department of Screenwriting, was allegedly attacked by two men on September 16 after he intervened when FTII students were allegedly being harassed.

Police have arrested the two accused, identified as Techi Nanu and Techi Sanjay.

Sangma, known for his work in Garo-language cinema, was returning from an evening walk when he intervened in the altercation.

His wife alleged that the accused also attacked an FTII security guard and four students.

