Arunachal: Army holds motivational session for Agniveer aspirants in West Siang

The Indian Army, on August 25, organised an outreach programme in Along, West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, to guide and motivate local youth aspiring to join the Armed Forces under the Agnipath scheme.

The session, aimed at empowering young people, featured an interactive lecture designed to build confidence, discipline, and a spirit of national service among participants. After the talk, a special desk was set up to assist candidates with documentation and explain essential requirements for the upcoming recruitment process, ensuring smooth participation in the physical tests.

Military officials highlighted that such initiatives not only encourage the youth to pursue a career in uniform but also provide them with clarity and support to prepare effectively.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Agnipath scheme seeks to infuse the Armed Forces with a younger and more tech-savvy profile, while also giving opportunities to motivated youth to serve the nation. The average age of the forces is expected to reduce by four to five years with its implementation.

Officials added that the scheme benefits society as a whole by producing disciplined, skilled, and motivated individuals who can contribute across sectors. Short-term military service, they said, instils values of teamwork, patriotism, fitness, and resilience—qualities that enhance both national security and community life, especially during times of external or internal challenges.