Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Youth Congress has raised questions over the Centre's handling of the Manipur ethnic violence and sought clarity on its position regarding the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

India Youth Congress National General Secretary Tarh Johny said Shah's visit should go beyond official engagements and political assurances and address key concerns related to security, development and the rights of people in the Northeast.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening. During his three-day visit, he is expected to present the President's Police Colour to the state police, distribute appointment letters to newly recruited personnel, inaugurate an NDRF battalion campus and hold review meetings.

Referring to the ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur in 2023, Johny said the state had witnessed loss of lives, destruction of homes and displacement of thousands of families. He said women, children, elderly people and ordinary families had been among the worst affected.

He questioned the Centre over the delay in restoring lasting peace in Manipur despite repeated assurances of rehabilitation, justice and reconciliation. He also sought accountability over the prolonged displacement of people and asked when affected families would be able to return to their homes safely.

Johny said the Union Home Ministry had a key responsibility in maintaining internal security, restoring peace and ensuring constitutional governance. Referring to the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur in February 2025, he said the crisis required concrete action beyond political announcements.

On Arunachal Pradesh, the Youth Congress leader raised concerns over opposition from communities in the Siang Valley to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

He sought clarity on whether the Centre would protect ancestral land, indigenous identity, environmental interests and the rights of affected communities. He also asked whether the concerns and consent of local residents would be considered before the project moves forward.

Johny further sought details of measures to improve security, infrastructure and economic opportunities in remote border villages of Arunachal Pradesh, saying residents of border areas needed concrete action.

He said people across the Northeast expected the government to respect their identity, protect their land and address their concerns.

Johny added that the people of Manipur were still waiting for justice, while communities in Arunachal Pradesh wanted assurances on the protection of their land and identity.