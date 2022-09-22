Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in Arunachal Pradesh is set to become costlier, as the state cabinet has decided to increase the existing rates of excise duty by 15 per cent.

Notably, the cabinet decided to increase the existing rates of Excise Duty by 15 per cent only on all types of hard liquor (Indian Made Foreign Liquor-IMFL and Bottled In Original-BIO products) to be paid before import or removal from the manufacturer.

The rates of Excise Duty in respect of Military/Paramilitary Units shall be 50% of the rates of Excise Duty fixed to be paid before import or removal from the manufacturer.

On the other hand, the cabinet further briefed on four major agendas on 28 Action Points, 100 per cent Saturation of 13 Centrally Sponsored schemes (CSS), Mission Amrit Sarovar, and PM Gati Shakti.

The 28 Action Points covered issues such as the contribution of the State in making India a $5 trillion economy, Ease of Living & Ease of Doing Business focusing on DBT integration with Aadhar enablement, sound GST administration, and reducing compliance burden by repealing old laws. A strong emphasis was given to the use of drone technology and improving State intelligence.