All banks across Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will remain closed on February 20 on the account of both the states’ Foundation Day.



Online banking services such as net banking will be operational. Only physical branches of all banks will remain shut.



People in both these states are advised to refrain from scheduling any important bank visit on the particular day.



In the wake of Statehood Day, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), along with its corporators and labourers were seen cleaning and sweeping the streets and Public Works Department (PWD) deployed their machinery along with TK Consortium Pvt Ltd to clean the massacre garbage due to two days bandh call.



Statehood day will be celebrated at Indira Gandhi park where a huge pandal has been erected with all the facilities and a sitting capacity of ten thousand audiences.



On this occasion, there will be a laying of the foundation stone of the Common Directorate for State Human Rights Commission, Lokayukta, and Statehood Commission.



Besides this, there will also be a laying of the foundation stone of a 40 km double-lane road between Donyi Polo Road and Naharlagun Railway Station via Sonajuli and Durpang.



There will also be a launch of two animation films on Indigenous Folk stories from Arunachal Pradesh under the department of Indigenous affairs.



Apart from these, there will be an opening of the exhibition of the 1962 Sino-India war "Gallery of braves" handicrafts and handbooks, health schemes, and various other Government schemes.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, Bini Pelen the Executive engineer of PWD highways briefed about the restoration and social service cleaning work done by both PWD and IMC ahead of the President's visit and statehood day.



''Work is on full swing to make Itanagar ready for the statehood day celebration tomorrow from 3 pm,'' he added.



Also read : Arunachal: Preparations underway to celebrate 37th Statehood Day, President Droupadi Murmu to be the chief guest