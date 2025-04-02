Tensions flared at the Banderdewa, which separates Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, following an alleged machete attack on an Assamese fish vendor by a local man from Arunachal Pradesh.





As per preliminary reports, the assailant, reportedly armed with a machete (dao), inflicted serious facial injuries on the victim after being denied free fish, while leaving him in critical condition.



Following the incident, Arunachal Pradesh Police detained the accused, identified as Phassang Niya (56), a resident of Pallang village, Kurung Kumey District, approached vendors at Banderdewa Market demanding 3 kg of fish for free. When his request was denied, he brandished a local machete and attacked fish vendor Arun Hazarika, inflicting grievous head injuries. He also assaulted the complainant, Utpal Das, causing minor injuries.



Victim Arun Hazarika was rushed to TRIHMS Hospital with severe head injuries and is currently under medical care. Complainant Utpal Das, who suffered minor injuries, was also examined at TRIHMS Hospital



Following a written complaint from Utpal Das, a case (BDW/PS/C.No. 29/2025 U/S 118(2) BNS) was registered at Banderdewa Police Station.



The attack has triggered concerns about potential unrest between the communities on both sides of the border. Local officials and law enforcement agencies have urged residents and commuters to remain vigilant while passing through the area.



Meanwhile, the Assam administration has appealed for calm and restraint, assuring the public that justice will be served and that the accused has already been taken into custody.





SP ICR Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, has urged residents of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to uphold peace and harmony, assuring that law enforcement agencies are committed to maintaining order.



Authorities remain on high alert to prevent any escalation and maintain peace in the region. Further updates on the investigation are awaited.