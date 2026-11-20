Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Itanagar on Friday night, November 20, for a two-day official visit to Arunachal Pradesh, with security arrangements tightened across the state capital ahead of his engagements.

Shah is scheduled to attend two public programmes during his visit, one at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa and another at IG Park in Itanagar. He will also present medals to police personnel in recognition of their service.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had earlier announced the visit, saying it would provide an opportunity to discuss Arunachal Pradesh's developmental priorities, challenges and other key issues with the Union Home Minister.

Shah is also expected to hold a meeting with the state government to discuss matters concerning the state. A meeting with key stakeholders associated with the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has also been indicated, though details of the agenda are awaited.

Security has been strengthened at several locations across Itanagar, with additional personnel from the CRPF and ITBP deployed in the capital region and along key national highways and airport routes.

Road repair work was also reported at several locations ahead of the high-profile visit.

