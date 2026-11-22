Union Home Minister Amit Shah has compared the funds allocated to Arunachal Pradesh under the previous Congress-led government and the Narendra Modi government, claiming that the state received nearly four times more funding between 2014 and 2024.

Addressing a gathering in Itanagar, Shah said Arunachal Pradesh received Rs 33,530 crore between 2004 and 2014, while the amount increased to Rs 1,49,664 crore between 2014 and 2024 under the BJP-led government.

He claimed that the state witnessed an 18-fold increase in the Devolution Fund and a 1.5-fold increase in grants-in-aid during the period, adding that the increased financial support was reflected in development on the ground.

Shah also highlighted the development of airports in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that Doni Polo Airport, Hollongi and Tezu airports were established after the Narendra Modi government came to power.

He further said that following a request from Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, he had spoken with Air India regarding an additional daily flight between Itanagar and Delhi. Shah said the airline was expected to launch the service using its upcoming new aircraft fleet.