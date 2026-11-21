Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 21 congratulated 932 candidates who received their appointment letters across six categories of police and security personnel.

The appointments include 14 Constable Band personnel under IRBn, 235 IRBn constables, 157 female civil police constables, 211 male civil police constables, 72 firemen and 243 personnel of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the appointment ceremony at the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa and personally handed over appointment letters to the newly recruited personnel.

Khandu expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister for attending the programme and congratulated the recruits, wishing them a successful career in service to Arunachal Pradesh.