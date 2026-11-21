Amit Shah hands appointment letters to 932 newly recruited personnel in Arunachal
Amit Shah handed appointment letters to 932 police and security recruits at Banderdewa. Pema Khandu thanked him and wished the new personnel successful careers in service.
- Recruitment covers six categories spanning policing, firefighting and wildlife protection
- IRBn intake includes 235 constables and 14 Constable Band personnel
- Civil police appointments comprise 157 women and 211 male recruits
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 21 congratulated 932 candidates who received their appointment letters across six categories of police and security personnel.
The appointments include 14 Constable Band personnel under IRBn, 235 IRBn constables, 157 female civil police constables, 211 male civil police constables, 72 firemen and 243 personnel of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF).
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the appointment ceremony at the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa and personally handed over appointment letters to the newly recruited personnel.
Khandu expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister for attending the programme and congratulated the recruits, wishing them a successful career in service to Arunachal Pradesh.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today