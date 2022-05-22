Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, is currently in Arunachal Pradesh for a two-day visit. On the second day of his visit, he arrived in Namsai district. He lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 1000 crore. Amit Shah stated that the BJP government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will always support Arunachal Pradesh.

During this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Congress, saying, "What happened in eight years?" These individuals are waking up with their eyes shut. Rahul baba should take off his Italian glasses and look at PM Modi and CM Pema Khandu's development work.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Mission Ashram at Narottam Nagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari Airport at 11 a.m. today. He went directly from Mohanbari to Deomali to join the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in Narottam Nagar, Tirap.

In the afternoon, the home minister will pay a visit to Parshuram Kund. He will then arrive at the Golden Pagoda Guest House.