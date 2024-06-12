Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, BL Santhosh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Tarun Chugh, and Assam Minister Ashok Singhal will witness the swearing-in ceremony of the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister along with the council of ministers.

The ceremony for the new BJP-led cabinet will take place on June 13 at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar at 10 am.

Before the ceremony, a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature leaders will be held to elect their leader at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall on June 12 at 3 pm.

This meeting will be attended by central observers appointed by the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. According to sources, the BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad as central observers to oversee the selection of the BJP legislature party leader.



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The central observers will be accompanied by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Assam Minister and Election Incharge of Arunachal Pradesh BJP Ashok Singhal.

They will arrive at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi on June 12 at 12:30 pm by a special flight from New Delhi.

The observers will attend the election of the BJP legislature party leader and will witness the swearing-in ceremony on June 13 at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar.

BJP State President Biyuram Wahge informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Health JP Nadda, and National General Secretary BL Santosh are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

They are expected to arrive in the state on June 12 evening by a special flight at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi.

Meanwhile, Itanagar police sources informed that elaborate security arrangements have been made across the capital city, from Donyi Polo Airport to the state guest house, Raj Bhavan, IG Park, and the DK Convention Centre.

The Forest Department along with Itanagar Municipal Corporation and other crucial departments are making all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the swearing-in ceremony, guided by the General Administration of the state.