Amit Shah reviews Arunachal flood situation with CM Khandu, assures Centre's full support

Arunachal Pradesh has been reeling under incessant rainfall, triggering flash floods, landslides and river erosion across several districts over the past few days.

The adverse weather has disrupted road connectivity, damaged bridges and public infrastructure, and forced the evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas.

Several districts, including East Kameng, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare, and the capital region of Itanagar, have witnessed widespread flooding and landslides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warnings for parts of the state, prompting authorities to issue travel advisories and deploy rescue teams.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army and local administrations have been engaged in rescue, relief and restoration operations.

The latest review by Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes amid continued efforts by the state government to restore connectivity, provide relief to affected families and monitor vulnerable areas as the monsoon continues to intensify across the Northeast.