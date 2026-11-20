Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, who is scheduled to arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday evening, November 20, on a three-day visit, will attend the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa, along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary, on Saturday.

According to the minute-to-minute programme issued for the November 21 event, the Union Minister is scheduled to arrive at the PTC helipad at 10:20 am, where he will be received by senior officials. Director General of Police (DGP) will accord him the first ceremonial salute before he proceeds by vehicle to the parade ground.

At around 10:28 am, Shah will arrive at the Martyrs' Pillar, where the DGP will honour him with a ceremonial hat. The Union Minister will lay a wreath at the memorial and offer a salute before proceeding to the parade ground.

At 10:30 am, Shah is scheduled to arrive at the parade ground accompanied by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Home Minister and DGP. A general salute will be presented to the chief guest, followed by the National Song and National Anthem. The parade will also present a Rashtriya Salute.

The Union Home Minister will subsequently inspect the parade. The Parade Commander will seek permission for the inspection before Shah mounts an inspection vehicle accompanied by the DGP and the Parade Commander.

Following the inspection, the parade will move into the ceremonial proceedings for the presentation of the President's Police Colour. Rear platoons will form a hollow square formation, followed by a ceremonial drum-piling sequence. A Nishan will be opened by the Parade Second-in-Command and Junior Ensign Officer and placed above the drums.

The programme also includes a chanting of reverence by Dharma Gurus, who will be escorted to the pile of drums for the consecration of the Nishan.

At 11 am, the President's Police Colour will be presented to the Arunachal Pradesh Police. The Parade Commander will seek permission for the presentation, following which the DGP will escort the chief guest for the ceremony.

The President's Police Colour is a prestigious recognition conferred on police organisations for distinguished service. The honour marks an important milestone for the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Shah's visit comes at a time when Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing heightened public debate over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), alongside continuing discussions on infrastructure development, border security and connectivity in the strategically important frontier state.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister is also scheduled to hold review meetings with senior state government officials at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar to assess major development projects and discuss internal security and other issues concerning the state.

On November 22, Shah will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, present Cooperation Awards and inaugurate the Saras Mela at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the campus of the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force at Hollongi.

Security arrangements have been intensified across the state capital and adjoining areas ahead of the visit. The Papum Pare district administration has declared the district a no-fly zone from November 20 to 22, prohibiting drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, balloons and aerial photography during the period.