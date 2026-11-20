Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, distribute appointment letters to newly recruited personnel and inaugurate a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) campus during his three-day visit to the state beginning Friday evening, November 20.

Shah is also scheduled to hold review meetings with senior state government officials to assess development projects and discuss security-related issues, particularly those concerning the state's sensitive international borders.

The visit comes amid protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), with sections of the local population in the Siang Valley raising concerns over the potential environmental and social impact of the proposed mega hydropower project. It also comes as the Centre continues to prioritise infrastructure development and connectivity in strategically important border regions.

According to the tentative programme shared by officials, Shah will attend a ceremony at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa at 10:30 am on Saturday.

The programme will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at the martyrs' memorial, followed by an inspection of the parade and ceremonial march past. The Home Minister will then present the President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police in recognition of its service.

He will address the gathering and distribute appointment letters to newly recruited police personnel before leaving for Itanagar at around 1:40 pm.

Later, Shah will chair review meetings with senior state government officials at Lok Bhavan. Discussions are expected to cover the progress of major infrastructure projects, internal security, development of border areas and coordination between the Centre and the state.

On Sunday, the home minister will attend a programme at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar, where he will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, present Cooperation Awards and inaugurate the Saras Mela.

He will subsequently travel to Hollongi, near Itanagar, to inaugurate the campus of the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force at around 3.45 pm. Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi later on Sunday.

Arunachal Pradesh's strategic location and its long international border have made border infrastructure, security and connectivity key priorities for the Centre.

The Vibrant Villages Programme, launched in April 2023, is among the central initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, connectivity and livelihood opportunities in villages along India's northern border. Shah had launched the programme during his visit to Kibithoo in Anjaw district.

His last visit to Arunachal Pradesh was in June 2024, when he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Pema Khandu following the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been strengthened across the state capital and Papum Pare district ahead of Shah's visit.

The Papum Pare district administration has declared the entire district a 'No Fly Zone' from November 20 to 22 as part of the security measures.

District Magistrate Mamu Hage issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibiting the operation of aerial devices throughout the three-day period.

The restrictions cover drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons and all forms of aerial photography and videography.

According to the order, the measures have been imposed to prevent any disturbance, unlawful activity or potential security threat during the home minister's visit.