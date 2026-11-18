Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on November 20 for a two-day tour, with a packed schedule that includes honouring police personnel, attending public programmes and reviewing the state's development and security concerns with the government.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the visit on November 18, saying a review meeting had been proposed to discuss the state's progress, key challenges and development priorities.

The visit comes amid growing opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), with protests reported across the Siang Valley over concerns about the potential impact of the mega hydropower project.

Shah is also expected to discuss law and order and internal security, particularly in view of Arunachal Pradesh's strategic importance and its sensitive international borders. Khandu, however, clarified that matters concerning international relations fall under the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The Prime Minister and the Home Minister always remain concerned about the state. A review meeting has been proposed to discuss the problems of the state," Khandu told reporters.

Two public programmes have been planned during Shah's visit, one at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa and another at IG Park in Itanagar. The home minister will also present medals to police personnel in recognition of their service.

Khandu described the visit as an important opportunity for the state government and its people to engage with the Centre on key issues.

Arunachal Pradesh has been stepping up efforts to improve infrastructure and connectivity in its remote border regions through central government initiatives, including the Vibrant Villages Programme. The development of strategically important frontier areas is expected to remain a key focus during the visit.

Shah last visited Arunachal Pradesh in June 2024 to attend Khandu's swearing-in ceremony after the Assembly elections. Earlier, in April 2023, he visited Kibithoo in Anjaw district, where he launched the Vibrant Villages Programme to improve infrastructure, connectivity and livelihood opportunities in villages along India's northern border.

Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi on November 22 after completing his engagements in the state, Khandu said.