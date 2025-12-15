Arunachal Gorge tragedy: Search ends in Anjaw truck accident; 20 bodies recovered

The multi-agency search and rescue operation in Anjaw district, where a mini-truck carrying 21 people from Assam plunged into a deep gorge, has officially concluded, the district administration said on Monday, December 15.

According to Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, 20 bodies have been recovered and one survivor rescued following four days of intensive efforts by disaster response teams.

The operation, which began on December 11, was formally called off at 10 am on Monday after exhaustive combing of the accident site near Lailiang, around 40 km from Hayuliang sub-division.

Earlier reports suggested 22 labourers were on board, but the Senior Superintendent of Police of Assam’s Tinsukia district confirmed that 21 people, including the driver, were travelling in the vehicle.

The accident occurred on the night of December 8 along the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road. The vehicle, carrying labourers from Tinsukia district, fell into a deep gorge. The incident came to light only on the evening of December 10 when the injured survivor reached a nearby Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) labour camp and alerted authorities.

A large-scale rescue operation was launched, involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, BRTF, local police, and the district administration. Despite extremely challenging terrain and weather conditions, rescue teams successfully recovered 20 bodies, with one person surviving the mishap.

In a separate order, the district administration confirmed that the NDRF team completed its assigned task and was released from duty after all mortal remains were handed over to authorities and subsequently to the relatives of the deceased following legal formalities.

Deputy Commissioner Kojin, who is also chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), lauded the professionalism, dedication, and coordinated response of all agencies involved. The administration also expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

