Anjaw DLMC reviews development projects, sets March 2026 deadline for Lohit River bridge

The Anjaw District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) on Tuesday reviewed the progress of developmental projects and welfare schemes at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin at the DC’s Conference Hall, Hawai.

The meeting, attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Soblem Pul, ZPM Hayuliang-Goiliang Anjoy Ama, officials from paramilitary forces, and heads of implementing departments, focused on speeding up key infrastructure works and improving inter-departmental coordination.

DC Kojin directed NHIDCL’s Graduate Engineer Sanjay Bhuyan to ensure completion of the Lohit River bridge at Chenquity—linking Hawai and Hayuliang—by March 2026, and to finish the semi-permanent road from Momphani within 15 days. He also instructed the Urban Development & Housing and Medical Departments to hold departmental meetings in Hawai at the earliest and urged all departments to submit proposals under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), particularly in agri-allied sectors.



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Emphasising timely submission of the District Developmental Report and DISHA-related data, Kojin asked all Heads of Offices to participate in Gram Panchayat meetings whenever called.

ZPC Soblem Pul appealed to SBI Hawai and Hayuliang branch managers to expedite loan sanctions under flagship welfare schemes such as DDUSY, ANKY, ANBY, and ANPY. District Planning Officer Ozing Gao called on executing agencies to promptly submit MIS data and geo-tagged reports of sanctioned VVP projects.

Department heads presented updates on central and state schemes, including those under the Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s flagship programmes. Officials said the meeting reinforced the administration’s commitment to transparent, effective governance and inclusive, sustainable development in Anjaw district.