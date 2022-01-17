ITANAGAR: The Itanagar Capital Region is bracing for another bandh, this time for a period of 48 hours commencing January 18. The shutdown has been called by the All Nyishi Youth Association which has made direct allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The bandh has been called "illegal" by the district administration. Meanwhile, many ANYA members, as well as supporters, have been arrested amid an ongoing crackdown during a recent shutdown called by the same body.

Police claimed those detained had confessed to having brought in “weapons” to be used during the strike, such as catapults and local daggers called daos.

ANYA, which represents the Nyishi tribe, among the largest tribal groups in Arunachal, has alleged Khandu's involvement in a Rs 2,000-crore scam of government funds.'

But it might be called off now since the police have agreed to release the detained members.

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