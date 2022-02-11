MIAO: Yet another insurgent has surrendered before security forces at Miao today to join the mainstream continuing the spate of success for the police.

Private (self-styled) Limkai Pansa, a resident of Khonsa joined NSCN (KYA) in 1993 and received training in Wakthan camp. The cadre joined mainstream following the sincere and strenuous efforts of security forces.

"These successful operations resonates strong resolve of Indian Army and Arunachal Police who have been proactively working against nefarious plans of insurgent groups for a peaceful northeast and repeatedly asking insurgents to shun violence and join mainstream," the army said in a statement.

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