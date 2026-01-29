ANSU marks 44th Foundation Day with compassionate outreach at Jullang Orphanage

On the occasion of its 44th Foundation Day, the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) extended a gesture of compassion by visiting the Gyan Mission Orphanage Home at Jullang and distributing essential items for the care and well-being of the children.

A team led by Organising Chairman-cum-Vice President of ANSU, Tadak Lardak Murtem, interacted with the children and staff of the orphanage, underscoring the union’s belief in social responsibility beyond ceremonial celebrations. The members said the initiative was aimed at supporting the children, whom they described as the future generations of the state.

ANSU leaders stated that the visit reflected the organisation’s long-standing commitment to social service and human values, emphasising the importance of empathy, solidarity and care for the underprivileged. They added that such efforts are integral to building a more inclusive and compassionate society, where progress is measured not only by development but also by concern for those in need.

