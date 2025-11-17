ANYA urges Arunachal government to ensure justice for 12-year-old Tadu Haro

The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Monday called on Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister P.D. Sona, seeking urgent and uncompromising justice for 12-year-old Tadu Haro, a Class VII cadet of Sainik School Niglok who died under suspicious circumstances on November 1.

Submitting a detailed representation, ANYA expressed shock over the incident and alleged that the boy had been subjected to severe ragging, harassment, and negligence within the school premises—an institution known for its strict discipline and responsibility in shaping future Armed Forces personnel.

ANYA President Jamru Ruja urged the state government to act immediately, warning that failure to do so may compel the association to launch a democratic movement across Arunachal Pradesh.



The organisation demanded a fast-track court hearing, termination of school authorities responsible for dereliction of duty, and immediate removal of the accused students from the institution. It further stated that if the accused are minors, they must be placed in a juvenile facility to ensure an unbiased investigation.

The association also called for strict enforcement of anti-ragging policies across all residential schools, including VKV, JNV, RKM, KGBV, government and private institutions, and recommended stringent consequences for establishments that repeatedly fail to curb ragging. ANYA has additionally urged the government to declare November 1 as “State Anti-Ragging Day” in memory of Tadu Haro.

Highlighting a decline in moral and ethical values among students, ANYA appealed for the introduction of Moral Science as a compulsory subject up to Class VIII from the next academic session. Reiterating its demand for a free, fair, and impartial probe, the association emphasised that the state must ensure strict punishment for everyone involved so that such incidents never recur.