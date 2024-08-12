Aohali village in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh has made history by becoming the first in the state, and possibly in India, to officially adopt a Zero Hunting policy. The declaration aims to revive the region's declining wildlife population, which has suffered due to excessive hunting practices.

The move was formalised during an event attended by key officials, including Sibo Passing, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo, and leaders from the Idu Mishmi Cultural & Literary Society (IMCLS). Village leaders and residents pledged to cease all hunting and trapping activities within their territory, signalling a strong commitment to preserving their natural environment.

IMCLS President Ista Pulu emphasised the importance of this initiative, noting the Idu Mishmi community's long-standing respect for nature, where animals like tigers and monkeys are regarded as family. However, rampant hunting in recent years has threatened the region's ecological balance.

ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing, lauded the villagers' decision and shared personal experiences about the harmful effects of hunting, both ecologically and on individual health. He assured the community of his full support in maintaining the Zero Hunting status.

Aohali, with just 40 households, lies on the border between East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley Districts. The village's groundbreaking initiative sets a precedent, encouraging other communities to take similar steps to protect their natural heritage.