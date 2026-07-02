Apatani Fashion Week opens in Arunachal, spotlighting indigenous fashion and local talent

The first edition of Apatani Fashion Week and Apatani's Next Top Model 2026 began at the Siilang Diting Dree Festival Ground in Hija village of Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district on July 1, bringing together designers, artisans, weavers, models and performers to showcase the Apatani community's cultural heritage through fashion.

Organised by the Siilang Diting Dree Festival Organising Committee, the two-day event aims to promote indigenous textiles and craftsmanship while creating opportunities for local designers, artisans and creative professionals. The initiative also seeks to position Arunachal Pradesh as a hub for indigenous fashion, sustainable design and cultural tourism.

The opening day featured the contestant introduction round of Apatani's Next Top Model 2026, where participants presented looks inspired by Apatani traditions alongside contemporary styling.

Fashion collections by designers from Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast were among the highlights of the event. Osum Jerang Karlo, founder of Sum's Tribal Fusion in Pasighat, received the Arunachal's Best Fashion Designer of the Year 2026 award for her collection blending tribal craftsmanship with modern silhouettes.

Designer Zenith Khonjuju from Bichom district was honoured with the Arunachal's Best Emerging Fashion Designer of the Year 2026 award for her collection "GI-ZHA", which focused on sustainable fashion through zero-waste techniques and organic materials.

A collection by Namsai-based designer Nang Angie Ngoba Namchoom, inspired by the landscapes of Ziro Valley, was also showcased despite her absence due to travel disruptions caused by flooding and road blockages.

The day's finale featured a runway presentation by Meghalaya-based designer Rupert Wanlambok Lynrah of Rose Bridal Shillong/RWL Designs.

The inaugural programme also included Apatani folk songs, musical performances and traditional dance, highlighting the community's cultural heritage alongside the fashion showcases.

The event concludes on July 2 with the grand finale of Apatani's Next Top Model 2026, title announcements and the final runway presentations.