Apatani’s Next Top Model opens new platform for Arunachal’s indigenous youth

A new community-led modelling platform aimed at promoting indigenous fashion and creative talent has begun taking shape in Arunachal Pradesh, with the first phase of auditions for “Apatani’s Next Top Model” held at Hija village in Lower Subansiri district.

The initiative, organised by the Fashion & Design Council of Arunachal Pradesh (F&DCAP) under the banner of Apatani Fashion Week, is being positioned as part of a broader effort to create professional opportunities for young people interested in fashion, textiles, photography, styling and other creative industries.

Organisers said the programme seeks to bridge the gap between Arunachal Pradesh’s rich indigenous textile traditions and the absence of structured platforms for aspiring models and creative professionals from tribal communities.

The Apatani Fashion Week is scheduled to be held during the Dree Festival celebrations from July 1 to 6 at Hija village. Alongside runway showcases and designer presentations, the event will feature exhibitions, artisan interactions and networking sessions focused on indigenous handloom and handcrafted products.

The modelling competition will include categories for men, women, inclusive participants and adaptive representation, with organisers emphasising wider participation from different backgrounds and abilities.

According to F&DCAP, the initiative is part of a larger statewide “Community Fashion Week” movement that is expected to expand to other tribal communities across Arunachal Pradesh in the coming years. Selected participants from community-based platforms are expected to later represent their respective communities at “Arunachal’s Next Top Model”, a state-level indigenous modelling platform.

Organisers also said the programme is aimed at creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities linked to fashion, textiles, tourism and branding while promoting indigenous identity and sustainable fashion practices rooted in local communities.

The council further announced that the second phase of auditions would focus on youths from rehabilitation centres and vulnerable backgrounds, with mentorship and creative engagement being used as tools for confidence-building and social inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Yana Ngoba Chakpu, founder and chairperson of Arunachal Fashion Week, said the state already possesses “beautiful textiles, artisans, weavers, designers, and unique cultural identities”, but lacks organised opportunities for youths interested in the creative industry.

Registrations for models, designers, artisans and other creative participants are currently open, organisers said.