APCC, ADP delegation meets Mallikarjun Kharge, submits memorandum on key issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bosiram Siram, along with APCC In-Charge for Arunachal Pradesh Dr. A. Chellakumar, led a joint delegation comprising members of the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) and the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 17.

The delegation included ADP President Tami Pangu, General Secretary Kipa Natung, and PPA Vice President Kaling Jerang.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting several issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh. These included a demand for amendment to Article 371(H) to provide stronger constitutional safeguards and greater autonomy for the state, concerns related to the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023, and the environmental and socio-economic impact of mega dam projects in the region.

The delegation also raised concerns over the alleged Lada–Sarli Frontier Highway compensation scam and flagged irregularities in the implementation of the Arunachal Frontier Highway project.

According to APCC President Bosiram Siram, the Frontier Highway was originally conceived as a strategic defence corridor planned to run close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to strengthen border infrastructure and troop mobility in sensitive frontier regions. However, he alleged that the present alignment of the project in certain stretches does not extend near the actual border areas and instead passes through villages and locations closer to administrative centres.

The APCC further alleged irregularities in land compensation in the Lada–Sarli stretch of the project and called for transparency in land acquisition records, public disclosure of compensation details, and an independent inquiry into the matter.

Kharge acknowledged the concerns raised by the delegation and assured that necessary support would be extended in pursuing the issues at appropriate forums, officials said.