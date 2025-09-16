APCC launches ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chor’ signature campaign in Pasighat, calls for electoral reforms

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has rolled out the nationwide ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chor’ signature campaign in Pasighat, East Siang district, as part of a broader movement initiated by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. The campaign seeks to highlight alleged electoral fraud and push for greater transparency from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The initiative, which began in August with torchlight marches across the country, has expanded to Arunachal Pradesh through rallies, grassroots mobilization, and public meetings. At the launch event in Ward No. 5 of Pasighat Municipal Council under the Pasighat Smart City, APCC President Bosiram Siram formally inaugurated the campaign in the presence of party councillors and District Congress Committee (DCC) office bearers.

Siram announced that the Congress aims to collect five crore signatures nationwide, which will be submitted to the President of India and the ECI as part of its demand for electoral reforms.

“This campaign is not just about collecting signatures; it is a people’s movement to protect democracy. Each signature reflects the determination of citizens that their votes cannot be stolen, their future cannot be auctioned, and their democracy cannot be hijacked,” Siram said while addressing the gathering.

He criticized the ruling BJP for what he described as systematic “vote theft,” allegedly aided by the misuse of ECI’s authority. Siram further emphasized that the Congress has historically been at the forefront of defending democracy — from the freedom movement to present-day struggles against corruption and manipulation.

The campaign will involve door-to-door visits, street-to-street mobilization, and awareness drives across villages and towns of Arunachal Pradesh. Siram urged students, farmers, workers, women, youth, and elders to join the signature drive, describing it as a “shield of democracy” against authoritarian practices.

The APCC also placed several demands before the ECI, including:

Making voting machines fully readable with accessible voter rolls and photographs.

Public release of voter list deletions and additions well before elections.

Creation of an accessible grievance redressal mechanism.

Announcement of a clear cut-off date for voter list changes to prevent last-minute alterations.

Prosecution of officials and agents found guilty of voter suppression.

Release of digital voter rolls to enable public and party-led audits.

The APCC alleged that the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, is attempting to undermine the democratic spirit of the nation. “Our movement is not against any individual but against the corrupt system of vote manipulation. Every vote must be counted, every voter must be respected, and every election must be free and fair,” Siram asserted.