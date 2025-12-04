APCC slams minister’s "no funds if BJP loses" statement, says remarks 'insult voters'

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued a sharp condemnation of Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing after he allegedly declared at an election rally that “no funds and schemes will be given to areas where the BJP candidate is defeated.” The party said the statement is “undemocratic, unconstitutional, and an insult to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.”

In a strongly worded response, the APCC asserted that public funds are not the property of any political party and warned that threatening voters with denial of development for not supporting the BJP amounts to a direct assault on the democratic rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

APCC leaders alleged that the minister’s remarks reflect “misuse of power” and an attempt to intimidate voters. “Government schemes, welfare initiatives, and developmental projects belong to the people. They cannot be distributed like political favours or election bribes,” the party said.

According to APCC, the statement violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which prohibits threats, inducements, or coercion during elections. The party urged the Election Commission of India, as well as the State Election Commission, to take suo motu cognizance of the statement and initiate strict action under the Representation of the People Act and relevant election laws.

The Congress further stated that the remarks “insult the dignity of voters,” undermining their right to make independent electoral choices. It also described the comments as an attempt to convert essential public services—such as roads, water supply, electricity, and welfare schemes—into political bargaining tools.

Terming the episode as “desperation” on the part of the BJP, the APCC said Mr. Tasing’s statement reveals the ruling party’s fear of declining public support and inability to showcase genuine development.

Key Points Highlighted by APCC:

A serving minister allegedly using his position to intimidate voters constitutes misuse of office.

The remarks violate the Model Code of Conduct in effect during elections.

Linking development to voting choices insults the people’s intelligence and independence.

Public welfare cannot be weaponised for political gain.

The BJP’s resort to “fear tactics” reflects a lack of confidence in its performance.

APCC Demands:

Immediate action by the State Election Commission.

Registration of a case against Minister Ojing Tasing.

An unconditional public apology from the minister.

Mr. Tasing’s resignation from the Panchayat Ministry.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu to drop the minister on moral grounds.

Assuring citizens of its commitment to democratic values, APCC reiterated that development is a fundamental right, not a favour. The party urged voters across Arunachal Pradesh to cast their votes “freely, fearlessly, and without succumbing to any intimidation.”

The statement was issued by Kon Jirjo Jotham, General Secretary-cum-Spokesperson and Chairman of the Media & Social Media Department, APCC.