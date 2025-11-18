APPSC, CC&GC of JNC Pasighat conduct outreach programme for students

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), in collaboration with the Career Counselling & Guidance Cell (CC&GC) of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, conducted an extensive outreach programme at the college conference hall today.

APPSC Chairman Prof. Pradip Lingfa, Member Jalash Pertin and Member Col. Koj Tari (Retd) served as the resource persons for the programme, which saw participation from the Principal, Vice Principal, Heads of Departments, faculty members and more than 250 students. The interactive session was aimed particularly at students of BA/B.Com/BSc 5th semester and MA classes.

Welcoming the gathering, JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh encouraged aspiring candidates to make the most of the guidance being offered. The session was moderated by Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Toku Tada.

In his address, APPSC Chairman Lingfa outlined the objective behind the commission’s outreach initiative and stressed on personality development as a key factor for career growth. Sharing insights from his own professional journey, he urged students to also consider entrepreneurship as a viable career path alongside civil services.

Member Jalash Pertin spoke about the administrative evolution of Arunachal Pradesh since the NEFA era and discussed the challenges faced by officers in the administrative services. He provided practical advice on time management and shared tips on facing interview boards effectively.

Col. Koj Tari (Retd) encouraged students to explore opportunities in defence services, highlighting the vast avenues available in the sector. He emphasised the importance of planning, preparation and practice in any competitive examination and advised students to consider careers in Public Sector Undertakings as well.

Nong Tayeng, Coordinator of the CC&GC, expressed gratitude to the APPSC team for conducting a programme aimed at empowering the student community, and summarised the key takeaways in his vote of thanks.

The event concluded with the national anthem, followed by a felicitation ceremony where the APPSC team honoured Dr Tasi Taloh, Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang, CC&GC Coordinator Nong Tayeng, HoDs and faculty members. Career counselling booklets were also distributed to students.