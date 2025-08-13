APPSC chairman, members meet Arunachal Governor; submit annual report

The Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa, along with members of the Commission, met Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The delegation briefed the Governor on the recently concluded State Public Service Examination and the successful completion of the recommendation process. They also formally presented the APPSC Annual Report for 2024–25.

Governor Parnaik congratulated Prof. Lingfa and the APPSC team for their dedication and efficiency in conducting a fair, transparent, and smooth examination process. He underscored that all recommendations must be made purely on merit to ensure the most capable candidates are appointed to serve the State.

“By selecting candidates solely on merit, the Commission is not only shaping the future leadership of Arunachal Pradesh but also strengthening the very machinery of the State,” the Governor remarked.

Emphasizing the importance of public trust, Governor Parnaik advised the Commission to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and efficiency. He stressed that the APPSC’s functioning must be both fair and seen as fair by the people it serves.

APPSC Members Col Koj Tari (Retd), Ms. Rosy Taba, and Shri Jalash Pertin, APCS (Retd) were present during the meeting.

APPSC Secretary Smti Parul Gaur Mittal, IRS, briefed the Governor on possible administrative and procedural enhancements aimed at further improving the Commission’s operations in the years ahead.