The Arunachal government on December 25 invited the All Nyishi Studens' Union (ANSU) for a meeting to discuss the issues highlighted in the memorandum placed on behalf of the aspirants to the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu on December 3.

The Arunachal Home Ministry in this regard shot a letter to ANSU, wherein, it opined that the ''Bandh'' will affect the common people as their businesses will be hampered.

''Hon'ble Minister is of the firm view that "BANDH CULTURE" is not at all healthy for the development of our State, and adversely affects the common men, daily wage earners, and denizens of the capital complex as a whole. Moreover, 27th falls in the festive seasons of Christmas and New Year.

Therefore, the Hon'ble Home Minister has invited to have a meeting with the Central Executive Body of ANSU on 25th December 2022 (Sunday) at 1400 Hrs in his Official Residence to discuss the issues highlighted in the memorandum in the best interest of our youth and our state,'' the letter addressed to ANSU read.

On December 23, ANSU had announced a 12-hour bandh accusing the government of a lackadaisical attitude regarding the memorandum placed on behalf of the aspirants to the Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on December 3 just after the referendum rally.

On December 3, as many as 90 organizations, parents, and students held a mass rally in one of Arunachal's biggest rallies ever to protest the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam.

''The All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) has taken serious note of the lackadaisical attitude of the state government regarding the memorandum placed on behalf of the aspirants to the Hon'ble Chief Minister on 03 December 2022 just after the referendum rally. After going through the various development with respect to our demands, the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) along with the aspirants of the state are dismayed over the non-fulfillment of our genuine demands for the greater interest of the state,'' the students' organization had said in an official statement.

''Therefore, the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) have decided to call for a 12 Hours Bandh within Capital Complex, Itanagar from 05 AM to 05 PM on December 27, 2022,'' it further added.

Also read: Arunachal: All Nyishi Students' Union calls for a 12-hour bandh on December 27