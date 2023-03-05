The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has announced that it will go ahead with a bandh call on 14th March if the state government fails to address their demands by the 10th of this month. AAPSU and various Districts Student Unions (DSUs) of the state held a meeting where several resolutions and demands were proposed.

The first resolution stated that AAPSU and DSUs stand strongly against the 'Null and Void' decision of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak as genuine candidates who are now officers will suffer. The second resolution condemned the vandalisation of AAPSU building during the previous bandh call and demanded exemplary punishment to be given to the culprits as per law provisions.

AAPSU's third demand is a clarification letter from the Home Minister, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, on his lack of transparency to address the decisions taken on the 13 Charter of Demands placed during the meeting. The fourth demand calls for a free, fair, and speedy investigation into the mysterious death of Lt. Tumi Gangkak, Former Asst. Controller of Examination, APPSC.

The authorities have been given a time frame until 10th March to address these demands. However, if the demands are not fulfilled by then, AAPSU has warned that the bandh call will be carried forward on 14th March 2023. The students' body has stated that they will not back down until their demands are met and that they will continue to fight for their rights.

This bandh call, if implemented, may cause inconvenience to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.